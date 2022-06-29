- A 77-year-old San Jose woman, Rebecca Makino, has been arrested and charged with the murder of her husband last week. Makino's house burned in a fire on Friday, and her husband died of severe smoke inhalation, and she's now accused of setting the fire herself. [KTVU]
- San Francisco-born Supreme Court Justice Steven Breyer just finished his last day on the nation's high court, and he'll retire as of noon tomorrow. Moments later, the first Black woman to serve on the court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, will be sworn in. [Chronicle]
- Warriors star Steph Curry has been announced as this year's host of ESPN's ESPY Awards, which are happening July 20. [ESPN]
- Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to be in the Bay Area on Thursday. [KTVU]
- Experts say that a great white shark that mauled a man in Pacific Grove last week is not likely ever to be found. [Chronicle]
- The Oakland school board is scheduled to vote on a resolution today to reopen several schools it just closed. [KTVU]
- The Sebastopol Planning Commission is now allowing a restaurateur accused of sexual misconduct to get a liquor license for his new restaurant — they were previously denying it — but he’s not allowed to step inside the business. [Chronicle]
- The city of Mountain View has declared a Stage 2 water emergency, and the city will now be restricting all outdoor irrigation to just two days per week. [CBS SF]
