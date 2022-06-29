- A wildfire that began Tuesday afternoon in Nevada County, the Rices Fire, has grown to 769 acres as of this morning and is 0% contained. The fire, burning just to the northwest of Nevada City, began when flames from a burning building spread to nearby vegetation, and it is now threatening over 500 structures. [Associated Press]
- Street vendors selling found and stolen goods at 24th and Mission and UN Plaza are fairly defiant when it comes to the city's recent ban, saying they'll be back even if they get temporarily moved along. As one vendor tells the Chronicle, "I have a drug habit and I’ve got to eat.” [Chronicle]
- A fatal motorcycle collision closed four lanes of eastbound 580 on Tuesday near Castro Valley. [KRON4]
- Hate crimes are up across the state, and a Pride flag at a Pacifica school that was stolen, burned and tattered earlier this month is being investigated as a hate crime. [ABC 7]
- Maybe just to make a point and stick to SF archbishop Salvatore Corleone, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Pope Francis in Rome and received Holy Communion there. [KTVU]
- The cruise business is not doing great in the "post" pandemic era, and Carnival Cruise Lines stock is down to $8.70 a share from around $50 pre-pandemic. [CNN]
- OMG. A decade after that Dorito taco shell, Taco Bell has unveiled a new, possibly delicious abomination: the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme. [CNN]