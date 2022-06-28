- Pour one out for the Fort Point Beer Company’s Haight Street location, which has closed, but the Valencia Street and Ferry Building locations (and the brewery itself) remain open for business. “After thousands of beers and hotdogs consumed, countless neighborhood friends made, hundreds of fuzzy dog visits, 2.5 years, and one tiny parklet constructed, we are saying ‘so long’ to our Lower Haight location. Sunday, June 26th was our last day of service,” Fort Point said in an Instagram post. [SFGate]
- The SF Board of Supervisors voted 6-4 Tuesday to approve Sup. Rafeal Mandelman’s four-plex legislation, which effectively ends new homes being classified as single-family homes. Mandelman’s measure was introduced with much hoopla, but now that it’s reality, Planning Commission president Rich Hillis tells the Chron “I’m just nervous that the changes they’re making are either not going far enough, or they’re putting requirements in place that will result in too few units being produced.” [Chronicle]
- Airbnb has permanently banned all parties in all of their listings, worldwide, full-stop, effective immediately. The company actually implemented the ban in 2020, and now says “The ban has been well received by our Host community and we’ve received positive feedback from community leaders and elected officials.” [TechCrunch]
- The Castro’s 30-year-old nursery Hortica (566 Castro) will close permanently, but will remain open until “early July.” [Hoodline]
- Three more woman have brought claims of sexual misconduct by guards at the FCI Dublin women’s prison, and two of them are are seeking $5.5 million each in damages. [KTVU]
- State attorney general Rob Bonta released the 2021 Hare Crime in California report, showing a 33% spike in hate crimes, particularly against Asian-Americans, in what Bonta called “a level we haven't seen in California since the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11." [KQED]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist