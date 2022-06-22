- The Edgewood Fire burning in San Mateo County remains at 20 acres and is now 42% contained. The fire is burning in part of Edgewood Park near Redwood City, and it caused a downed transmission line that PG&E has not been able to access to repair, leaving thousands — including Stanford University — without power. [ABC 7]
- Another wildfire that has grown to at least 100 acres, the Wintu Fire, is burning in Winters, the small Yolo County town on the border of Solano County. The fire, which is 0% contained, prompted evacuations Wednesday on Wintu Way and Campos Lane in Winters. [KRON4]
- Two adults and four children had to be rescued from a house fire at 1342 Florida Street in the Mission District Wednesday afternoon, and one adult suffered critical injuries. The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. and was contained as of 3 p.m. [NBC Bay Area / Chronicle]
- A still-forming nonprofit called the Castro Theatre Conservancy is seeking to thwart Another Planet Entertainment's plan to remove seats from the theater's main level. [Hoodline]
- Leah Culver, the woman who bought one of the Painted Ladies on Steiner Street two years ago and is now trying to sell it for the price she paid for it ($3.5M), is on the hook for a hefty tax bill after the SF Board of Supervisors rescinded her Mills Act exemption — which she got based on a planned renovation that never happened, and which she can't qualify for if she's selling. [SF Business Times]
- There are three San Mateo County beaches on Heal the Bay's 2021-2022 "Beach Bummer List" for being among the most polluted beaches in California: Erckenbrack Park, Marlin Park, and Lakeshore Park. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco-based online education platform MasterClass just laid off 120 people, or 20% of its staff. [TechCrunch]
- Beloved classic movie house the Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto is reopening July 9th after a two-year closure. [Mercury News]
Photo via PG&E/Alert Wildfire