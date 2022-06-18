- SF's animal care center on 16th Street is waiving the $400 adoption fee for dogs and cats seven years or older until August 15. Currently, the SF SPCA shelter in the Mission District is over 20% capacity; the shelter's "Summer of Love” promotion is aimed to help larger, older dogs find a forever home and free up kennel space; all animals offered by the SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and are given medical and behavioral screenings before being adopted. [Bay City News/Mission Local]
- Audio storyteller Elena Botkin-Levy has developed an interactive tool to both map out Oakland's queer history and help people more easily explore it. [Oaklandside]
- A new Indian restaurant just debuted on the Divisadero corridor, Curry and Kabab, in the former Wine Kitchen space. [Hoodline]
- Saturday morning BART delays keep on coming due to track and equipment issues; single-track trains are currently running through the Transbay Tube. [CBS Bay Area]
- The beach-cleaning robot — which features a design and functionality akin to a Roomba vacuum cleaner – makes its debut at Lake Tahoe; the machine is entirely solar-powered. [ABC7]
- Fun fact: Scotland has put its only native cat species, the European wildcat, into an “intensive care” program of captive breeding and reintroduction to raise their numbers in the country. [Mongabay]
- The crypto sell-off continues en masse as blockchain projects crumble and Bitcoin drops to a nearly two-year all-time low, dipping below $20K — so it's still probably best just not check your digital asset investments until 2025. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images/Jul383