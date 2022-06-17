- Pacifica police are investigating the burning of a Pride Flag at Sunset Ridge Elementary School as a possible hate crime. The incident took place during an afterschool program on June 6 when a Pride Flag hanging outside of a classroom was allegedly taken down, burned, and then returned to the school; Pacifica Police Chief Daniel Steidle said in a statement “this type of crime is in strong contrast to the deeply held values the City of Pacifica and community members believe in." [KRON4]
- ICYMI: Grand Coffee opened a brand new Mission District cafe today at 2544 Mission Street, between 21st and 22nd streets. [Mission Local]
- If you're interested in satiating your crispy rice bowl craving this weekend, these are some of the best Korean restaurants in SF to help you do just that. [Eater SF]
- HAUM held a soft opening of its new Haight-Ashbury studio this week inside the former Yoga Tree Stanyan location at 780 Stanyan Street. [Hoodline]
- Evacuation orders around a 120-acre vegetation fire that erupted late last night in Pittsburg have been lifted; on-site fire crews have successfully contained the blaze that inched dangerously close to nearby homes. [ABC7]
- An Oakland cyclist was killed after being struck by a driver this past Thursday, just two weeks after two other cyclists were fatally hit by drivers in the city. [CBS News Bay Area]
- Inflation is at a decades-high and the stock market had its worst week since the pandemic — so signs are pointing to America heading off a financial cliff. [New York Times]
