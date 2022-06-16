- Despite there being three new, mayor-appointed members of the SF school board, the board is likely to vote to keep lottery-based admissions at Lowell High School for another school year. One of the three appointees, Ann Hsu, has been vocally in favor of restoring merit-based admissions, but the board will debate the issue again at a special meeting today. [Chronicle]
- Bus drivers with the VTA in the South Bay say they are increasingly being targeted for attack, and the agency is now seeking the public's help finding a suspect who attacked a driver on May 25 at the Milpitas Transit Center. [ABC 7]
- Former San Jose Mayor Norman Mayor, who also served as Secretary of Transportation under Clinton, will be buried today, and Bill Clinton is expected to speak at the service. [KRON4]
- That all-hands meeting is happening at Twitter today with potential new owner and CEO Elon Musk. [CBS SF]
- Democratic district attorneys in blue, urban districts in Republican states are likely to show their resistance to post-Roe abortion laws by declining to prosecute cases involving them. [Associated Press]
- Average mortgage rates just jumped to 5.78%, up from 5.23% last week, the biggest weekly jump since 1987. [CNN]