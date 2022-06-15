- Dawson Gurley, a YouTuber from Arizona who impersonates Klay Thompson has been banned from the Chase Center for life after getting onto the court Monday night and shooting a couple three-pointers before the game. Thompson responded saying, "Oh man, poor guy, he was just trying to get some good content." [Mercury News]
- A new first-of-its-kind report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on self-driving car software has found that the lion's share of crashes involving auto-pilot features have been occurring with Teslas. Teslas represented 273 of the 392 total crashes reported by 11 automakers between June 2021 and May 15, 2022. [CNBC]
- A 55-year-old American Canyon man, George Wise, was arrested after admitting to attaching a firework to a drone in his neighborhood, but then a search warrant allegedly turned up more explosives, methamphetamine, and more in his home. [Bay City News]
- A tragic event unfolded on Sunday outside an apartment complex in San Jose in which a 29-year-old mother of six was fatally shot by her husband in a murder-suicide — and it was a double-murder suicide because a security guard who tried to intervene was also killed. [Mercury News]
- Dr. Anthony Fauci has tested positive for COVID, just like many of us, and this is his first time — and he says his symptoms are mild so far. [KTVU]
- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Malaysia have all chosen to ban the screening of the new Disney-Pixar film Lightyear due to a lesbian kiss between two animated characters, and the director of the film sounds exasperated that this is a controversy. [Chronicle]