- It's now one year since Governor Gavin Newsom declared the pandemic on the wane and "reopened" California. We all know how that's turned out, and COVID remains a "wily" and annoying adversary. [NBC Bay Area / Chronicle]
- An hours-long standoff at what sounds like some kind of drug den where children were living in Campbell ended peacefully Tuesday. The standoff involved a man barricaded inside a residence with his wife, but there were also two adults who briefly locked themselves in a car with several children, and a parolee found hiding in an attic who had outstanding warrants, and all five adults were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment. [CBS SF]
- Contra Costa and Alameda counties saw their COVID counts push them back into the CDC's high transmission category, while San Francisco and San Mateo remain in the "medium" tier, and Marin, Sonoma and Santa Clara counties saw their virus counts go down. [Chronicle]
- BART has approved a memorandum of agreement with the City of Berkeley concerning major housing developments that the city plans to build on two BART parking lots. [KRON4]
- The Concord City Council has passed a new ordinance aimed at curbing the behavior of bad landlords, making it illegal to barge into tenants' units at odd times, perform unnecessary renovations, or otherwise harass tenants. [East Bay Times]
- Police on Tuesday found an explosive device at the home of San Jose City Council member Dev Davis, and they are investigating. [CBS SF]
- The 15-year-old victim of a drive-by BB gun shooting in the South Bay nearly died from her injuries, which included a collapsed lung. [KTVU]
- The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of vandalism, likely driven by homophobic hate, in which a man cut down a Pride flag and an American flag from a flagpole at a school in Rodeo. [KTVU]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist