A purple reign has rained upon the famed painted rock of Bernal Heights Park, and dig if you will these pictures of “Happy Birthday 2 U” messages to Prince for his birthday.

Our dance-funk lord and savior Prince Rogers Nelson, popularly known as Prince, or “the Artist Formerly Known as Prince,” would have turned 64 years old on Tuesday, June 7. And while Prince did die 4 U in early 2016, his birthday has been observed this week as the often-painted Bernal Heights Rock has been painted purple for a Prince birthday homage.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist



The rock was similarly painted purple when Prince died six years ago, so this is not the first time the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist has been honored on the rock.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

But U got the look of a more complex Prince homage here, complete with multiple colors of glitter, and cursive wooden cutouts of the words “Magic” and “Love,” because apparently Michaels craft stores don’t sell a “Lovesexy” cut-out.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

You don’t have to watch Dynasty to know that this is clearly a Prince birthday tribute, for it explicitly says “Happy Birthday Prince” on the opposite side of the rock.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Additionally, the “Artist Formerly Known As” symbol is stenciled on several places across the big boulder.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

And in an unconventional turn, this particular anonymous artist has affixed a picture of Prince with gold duct tape.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Even Mother Nature is getting in on the purple Prince celebration, with fields of purple flowers in full bloom along the entire lower perimeter of Bernal Heights Park. So it really is worth a hike up there to take it all in, in person, for however long this display lasts. Yes indeed, it is a steep hike, but nothing compares 2 the scenery up there. And the hike is a heck of a lot easier on the way down!

Images: Joe Kukura, SFist