- A small bit of rain is expected to wet San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area again later tonight. While parts of the North Bay could see total rainfall amounts just below an inch today, San Francisco and Oakland will most likely see nothing more than a quarter-inch of precipitation. [Twitter]
- The Vacaville Fire Department battled a three-alarm brush fire Friday night. The blaze, which burned near Butcher Road, has since been successfully contained. [KRON4]
- Yep: There's a Mendocino gas station that charges nearly $10 a gallon for regular, unleaded gas — over $3 more than the average gallon of gasoline currently priced in the Bay Area. [ABC7]
- Revealed in the fall of 2021, the "La Familia Santana" mural at the 24th Street BART plaza is being restored. [Mission Local]
- For the first time since the pandemic began, downtown San Jose's arts and culture SubZERO festival returns this weekend. [CBS Bay Area News]
- Silicon Valley is absolutely rife with techie stereotypes — but, no doubt, this slice of South Bay has phenomenal food, especially Indian cuisine. [Eater SF]
- Here's your reminder that one of the planet's smallest, vivacious, and mighty primates, the golden lion tamarin, numbers just 2,000 examples in the wilds. [Mongabay]
- Russia's advances in Eastern Ukraine are slowing as the country's military continues to make "small gains" in pushing back the Kremlin and reclaiming urban and suburban areas. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/GMA