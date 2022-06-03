- On Saturday, June 4, SFMTA will celebrate Muni Heritage Day. The City transit agency will bring out special streetcars, buses, and cable cars — including Big 19 — for free rides all day. [Twitter]
- An elderly woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland this week. The fatal collision happened Tuesday at the intersection of International Boulevard and 16th Avenue; Oakland police said a "white, mid-2000s Hummer" hit the now-deceased 78-year-old woman as she was walking on a crosswalk. [CBS Bay Area News]
- The City of Berkeley and BART’s collaborative effort toward replacing surface parking at two of the rapid transit agency's East Bay stations could bring thousands of new homes to the area. [San Francisco Business Times]
- ICYMI: Slanted Door will host a month-long pop-up on the UC Berkeley campus this summer. [Eater SF]
- At long last, the Bay Area is expected to get its first Raising Cane's location in Oakland, which is expected to open on July 14. [KRON4]
- Showtime, the new massive mural outside of Oasis, debuted Thursday afternoon. [Hoodline]
- As TikTok continues to emerge as the de facto social media platform used by Gen Z, Facebook's "Reels" product has now included editing tools that were basically pulled from the fromer-mentioned video sharing platform. [The Verge]
- The ever-opinionated Kara Swisher's piece in the New York Times today goes into the "longe (overdue)" departure of Facebook's number-two role, Sheryl Sandberg. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/bluejayphoto