A man is dead after San Francisco Police say he lunged at a SF security guard while wielding a knife.

This happened around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning near 16thand Utah Streets in San Francisco's Mission District. Police were first called there for reports of shots fired.

Once officers got to the area, they saw a man had been shot at least once. Emergency crews tried to save him, but he didn't make it.

Police aren’t only relying on this San Francisco-based security guard’s accounts of what happened; witnesses confirmed the story. They told officers the guard was patrolling the area when a man seemingly randomly started charging towards him with a knife.

The security guard stayed on scene to cooperate with investigators. So far, no arrests have been made, though the Police Department did classify the incident as a homicide.

SFist has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department to learn more about the lead-up to this shooting, the identity of the man who was killed, and how the investigation has progressed. We will update this story when we learn more.

If you have information you think would help with that investigation, call the San Francisco Police Department’s tip line at 1-415-575-4444. You can also text TIP411 with information; just make sure to start the message by saying “SFPD.”

(Photo: Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash)