- The brush fire that broke out in Napa County late Tuesday afternoon was given the name the Old Fire and it reached 570 acres of Wednesday morning. The fire, burning east of Yountville and just north of the Silverado Resort — in the area of the 2017 Atlas Fire — was listed at 15% containment as of 7:15 a.m., and evacuation orders issued last night have been lifted. [ABC 7]
- An air quality advisory has been issued for southern Napa County due to smoke from the Old Fire, which continues burning. [KRON4]
- The Oakland City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to limit rent increases on rent-controlled apartments to 3%. [Chronicle]
- Over 200 victims of the 2017 Coyote Creek flood in San Jose have settled a lawsuit with the Santa Clara Valley Water District for $8.25 million. [Mercury News]
- As a result of an ACLU lawsuit, the Marin County's sheriff will stop sharing license plate and location information from highway cameras with agencies outside of California, including ICE. [KTVU]
- California Congressman Adam Schiff is proposing suspending the federal tax on gasoline and instead tax Big Oil's "skyrocketing profits." [KTVU]
- A woman who reportedly got too close to a bison in Yellowstone National Park was gored by the animal on Monday and tossed 10 feet in the air, and it's unclear whether she survived. [New York Times]
