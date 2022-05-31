- A man was killed and a woman was injured in hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday afternoon. The man, who may have been an instructor, and the woman were doing a tandem flight off one of the highest points in Ed R. Levin County Park, amid gusty winds. [ABC 7]
- One person was shot and injured Monday evening in a shooting on East 12th Street in Oakland, near Fruitvale BART. [ABC 7]
- A body found on 13th Street in Oakland Monday morning, near Lake Merritt, is being treated as a suspicious death. [Chronicle]
- Dr. Bob Wachter is calling the COVID surge in San Francisco "big-time" now, as the official rolling average of daily cases is over 500 and he suggests the real number is probably over 2,000 per day. [Bob_Wachter/Twitter]
- The CHP reported a total of 15 highway deaths and 891 DUI arrests around the state over the holiday weekend. [KRON4]
- A group called the Veteran Surf Alliance gathered in Capitola on Memorial Day to do a commemorative group surf honoring their fallen brethren. [Chronicle]
- Two hikers were swept out to sea by rip currents off Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County on Sunday, and while one was rescued alive, the other was recovered but declared dead at the scene. [KTVU]
- Law clerks at the Supreme Court are discussing seeking individual, outside counsel as the probe intensifies over the leak of the draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. [CNN]
Photo: Kyle Glen