On Saturday, the Office of the Governor of California announced Gavin Newsom had tested positive for COVID-19 and is taking antiviral medication to curb the infection's worst symptoms; Newsom is fully vaccinated and recently received a second booster shot.

COVID-19 cases continue to climb around Northern California and elsewhere in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released its most recent COVID-19 tracking map — which puts over half the country (55%) at either "moderate" or "high" coronavirus risk. Subvariants of omicron are believed to be a major reason behind the recent wave of new infections; it's also suspected that waning immunity from a completed COVID-19 vaccine series is at play, as well (which is reason enough to receive your first booster or second booster, if applicable).

This AM, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Grateful to be vaccinated & for treatments like Paxlovid.



I’m following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely.



Wishing everyone a safe & healthy Memorial Day weekend. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 28, 2022

Over the weekend, Governor Newsom tested positive for a coronavirus infection, becoming one of the 12,000-plus new COVID-19 cases reported, on average, daily in the state.

"This morning, the governor tested positive for Covid-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms. The governor will continue to work remotely," the governor's office said in a statement, noting that he will be in isolation until at least June 2nd. "The Governor has also received a prescription for Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his 5-day regimen immediately."

Per the statement, Newsom, who is 54, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received two booster shots. The time between his second booster being administered and his positive test result is about 10 days, just shy of the two-week mark most health professionals believe the supplemental doses need to show peak efficacy.

"I’m following health guidelines and will be isolated while I work remotely," Newsom wrote in a tweet published Saturday announcing his positive COVID-19 test results. "Wishing everyone a safe & healthy Memorial Day weekend."

Photo: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on May 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern established a new international partnership to address climate change. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)