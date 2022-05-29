- SF's Carnaval festival — which, for 2022, is 17 blocks long — returned Saturday with food, live music, and culture. Organizers had given a lot of thought assembling this year's first IRL celebration since 2020, providing tools and resources related to COVID-19 as cases continue to climb in the Bay Area; the two-day festival that celebrates Latin American and Caribbean culture will continue today with a parade featuring more than 60 contingent. [NBC Bay Area]
- An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in Gilroy Saturday has been successful and safely found by police. [KRON4]
- Part of the Lake Merritt BART expansion will include an affordable senior housing project — which will see 557 new apartments added to Oakland's housing stock, 233 of which are priced for low-income residents. [Oaklandside]
- BottleRock's return this year has been a financial lifeline for many participating restaurants that are still struggling coming out of the height of the pandemic. [CBS Bay Area News]
- After creating a media whirlwind with his announcement to not participate in the national anthem amid ongoing gun violence, Giants manager Gabe Kapler is apparently open to not skipping the national anthem on Memorial Day. [Chronicle]
- Chaos descended on a Memorial Day event near Taft, Oklahoma after a gunman injured seven people and killed one individual. [TIME]
- The New York Times has published the 78-minute timeline going into minute-by-minute detail as to how the Uvalde, Texas massacre unfolded. [NYT]
