- SF Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Friday that he will remain in the clubhouse during the national anthem at ballgames. The decision was made to protest against the nation’s lack of gun-control and other actions following the Texas school shooting that killed nineteen children and two adults: “I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country." [Chronicle]
- A serial Bay Area DUI driver was sentenced to thirteen years in prison. 49-year-old Juan Martinez recently struck and killed an elderly Newark woman while she was on her way back from church. [KRON4]
- There's going to be a spaghetti party — featuring some live-DJ spinnings and a special happy hour menu — at Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack at 3230 Mission Street Saturday night. [Mission Local]
- If you're going to Lake Tahoe for the long weekend, think about making one or two or seven foodie stops to and from the said destination. [Eater SF]
- ICYMI: There's a "Stranger Things" immersive experience coming to San Francisco (which reads like it’s pandering more than anything else). [NBC Bay Area]
- Among the "harrowing details" still emerging from the Uvalde, Texas shooting includes the story of a 11-year-old student covering herself in a friend's blood and playing dead to avoid the gunman shooting her — a story you'd expect to hear in a war-torn battlefield, "not a 4th grade classroom." [The Hill]
Photo: Getty Images/DanielBentayman