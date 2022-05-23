Director Christopher Nolan (Inception, The Dark Knight) and the cast and crew of the in-production film Oppenheimer were on the UC Berkeley campus Friday, filming some exterior shots with vintage cars from the early 1940s.

As SFGate reports, the film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 2005 biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, and it stars Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer taught physics at UC Berkeley from 1929 to 1943, and his office was in LeConte Hall. After that, he left for Los Alamos National Laboratory to work on the top-secret Manhattan Project, developing the atomic bomb.

Nolan and his crew filmed for much of the day on Friday near the Valley Life Sciences Building, on Campanile Way, and at LeConte Hall, as SFGate reports.

People on campus posted photos to Twitter of the Hollywood happenings, which included concealing modern street signs with potted plants, and covering over the campus's trash and recycling bins with wooden shed structures.

Filming on the campus wrapped up by Saturday, and the cast and crew presumably headed back to LA.

Oppenheimer also stars Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Tom Conti as Albert Einstein, and Matt Damon as Leslie Groves.