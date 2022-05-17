- BART service was severely hampered during rush hour Monday after a report of a person in the tracks at Lake Merritt Station. The station was closed for two hours and bus-bridge service had to be used, starting at 6:20 p.m. [KRON4]
- KTVU has done an investigation across 25 law enforcement agencies regarding K-9 bites and how the dogs and their handlers have been responsible for multiple abusive incidents involving suspects and innocent people. [KTVU]
- Oakland is poised to allow landlords of rent-controlled properties to raise rents 6.7%, but at least one city councilmember is trying to stop this from happening. [KRON4]
- The reward for information in the missing-persons case of Oakley woman Alexis Gabe has risen to $60,000. [KTVU]
- The return-to-office numbers around the Bay Area remain well below rates in other regions. [NBC Bay Area]
- Further illustrating the run-down conditions of the Oakland Coliseum, the visiting broadcasters' booth had to be cleared Monday due to an invading opossum — and does everyone remember the Rally Possum of 2014? [Chronicle]
- A House intelligence subcommittee is hearing testimony today from two Pentagon officials about UFOs that have been observed by military pilots. [New York Times]
- The FDA has authorized Pfizer booster shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. [New York Times]
- Go to this link to order eight more free COVID tests to be sent to your house, courtesy of the government.
Photo: Berenice Melis