- The 2022 point-in-time homeless counts for six of nine Bay Area counties came out today, and regionally there was an 8% uptick in homeless individuals, with only SF and Sonoma counties seeing small decreases. Contra Costa County had the biggest overall uptick since 2019, with a 35% rise in homelessness. [Chronicle]
- A grass fire along 101 in San Rafael caused a traffic backup Monday afternoon. There was also a vegetation fire in San Mateo caused by an illegal firework over the weekend, and meteorologists warn that drier, windier conditions could create more fire danger around the Bay this week. [SFGate / ABC 7]
- There's more tough talk from Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe and the city's police after a weekend of chaotic sideshow activity. The police want teens to know that their cars could be impounded for a month, costing upwards of $3,000 to get them out, and they could face fines of $300 for participating in sideshows. [East Bay Times]
- The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals today overturned a gun conviction of an East Bay man on the grounds that the Oakland-based federal district judge in the case violated the man's constitutional right to a public trial during the pandemic. The judge closed the criminal trial to all but trial participants, and then failed to allow any video access to the public, so the man has been granted a new trial. [Chronicle]
- Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal went on Twitter to defend the company's internal count of bot accounts, saying it was well under 5%, and Elon Musk responded with a poop emoji. [The Verge]
- Super-popular Oakland Cambodian restaurant Nyum Bai closed its doors over the weekend, with plans to reopen in a newer — presumably bigger — location to be announced. [Hoodline]
- The historic, dome-shaped Century 21 movie theater building in San Jose is a candidate for adaptive reuse in a development next door to Santana Row. [Hoodline]
Photo: Adrian P.Y. Blumberg