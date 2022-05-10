- Health officials in Marin County are recommending that schoolkids reconsider mask-wearing now that 20 schools in the county are experiencing COVID outbreaks. The current surge is happening across all Bay Area counties but is less of a spike than when Omicron first hit. [Marin Independent Journal]
- San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin went on KRON4 Monday to talk about open-air drug use in SF and the prosecution of drug dealers. Boudin pointed to the fact that police only make about two arrests per day for drug dealing, and the city lacks adequate diversion programs to address addiction. [KRON4]
- The Chronicle's Joe Garofoli points out that it might help Boudin survive the recall if he had an opponent — like a Larry Elder — to show voters what an alternative might look like, but he doesn't. [Chronicle]
- There was a town hall Monday night at Manny's in the Mission to discuss the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade. [KRON4]
- A seven-year-old child was injured in a shooting on I-80 in Vacaville on Monday afternoon. [ABC 7]
- Dr. Bob Wachter's wife Katie has started her Paxlovid — which apparently comes with a metallic taste — and she got some matzoh ball soup delivered last night. [Twitter/Bob_Wachter]
- A study has found that the wide availability of Narcan led to 50 fewer overdose deaths in San Francisco last year. [Chronicle]
- Tesla is doing yet another recall, this time of 130,000 recent-model vehicles due to an issue with touchscreens overheating and going blank. [Associated Press]
Photo: Todd Diemer