A leaked memo finds Uber CEO Dara telling the company that new layoffs are coming, hiring will be minimal, and it's not all about growth anymore. "It’s clear that the market is experiencing a seismic shift and we need to react accordingly,” the memo reads. "We will absolutely have to do more with less." [KRON4 / Curbed]

"It’s clear that the market is experiencing a seismic shift and we need to react accordingly,” the memo reads. "We will absolutely have to do more with less." [KRON4 / Curbed] Bad news: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID in Memphis and entered COVID protocols this evening just hours before tipoff. It was not immediately clear if any players have tested positive. [ESPN]

It was not immediately clear if any players have tested positive. [ESPN] This is definitely good new for the Warriors but bad news for basketball fans overall: The Grizzlies' star Ja Morant is out with a knee injury for Game 4 tonight, after looking visibly in pain following an incident at the end of Game 3 with Dillon Brooks (but it looked more like Morant was just perhaps twisting it awkwardly without any help). [East Bay Times]

City College of San Francisco's board announced 38 faculty layoffs on Friday, amid much protest, and more layoffs are to come as the college's financial woes continue to grow. [Hoodline]

A major residential fire early Monday at a home on the 700 block of Buena Vista Avenue in Alameda left two people with life-threatening injuries. [Chronicle]

Thrive City, the Kaiser-branded retail complex surrounding the Chase Center, is finally thriving after two years of a pandemic and with the Warriors in the playoffs. [Examiner]

Santa Clara County is likely to see "water cops" roving around handing out tickets this summer as the county once again missed its water-conservation goals. [Mercury News]

Top Image: Head coach Steve Kerr reacts to the officiating against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)