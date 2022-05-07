- Bartenders at Cow Hollow's Blue Light watering hole quickly extinguished a fire inside its parklet. Sometime last Sunday evening, surveillance cameras caught an arsonist lighting out on the bar's beloved parklet, though working bartenders were quick to put it out before it caused further damage; about a quarter of the parklet was damaged by the blaze and SF police are asking anyone with information to please come forward. [KTVU]
- An "extremely intoxicated" drunk driver was arrested this week in South San Francisco. The female driver was arrested after crashing into a parked car Thursday night in the San Mateo County city, according to police; there was also another female occupant in the car... who was, per police accounts, incredibly drunk, as well. [KRON4]
- Local Take, the Castro gift shop located at 3979B 17th Street is planning on relocating to the space that was formerly occupied by exercise studio Core40 and health services clinic Magnet at 4122 18th Street. [Hoodline]
- A San Jose police officer is being accused of... um, pleasuring himself inside a family's home while responding to an on-duty call. [ABC7]
- FYI: Xanath Ice Cream on Valencia Street is, in fact, not permanently closed, after all. [Mission Local]
- In case you're wondering just how much an impact humans have on the declining health of the Amazon's water reserves, this data-backed index shows you (and it's not good). [Mongabay]
- With an incredibly pressing, visceral splash image in tow, today's opinion piece in the New York Times goes into why the United States is not ready for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/tupunguta