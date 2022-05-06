- A 48-year-old flea market that sits outside the BART station parking lot on Ashby Avenue in Berkeley is being forced to relocate for housing. Over 100 vendors fill the parking lot every weekend — many of whom belong to minority communities — and the flea market has become a source of needed income and meeting space for over nearly a half-century; The City and County of Berkeley and BART have said they are working current vendors in securing a new location for the market; the yet-planned housing units that would be built on the parking lot would help develop the 9,000 more units required over the next decade to meet California’s housing goals. [Chronicle]
- Looks like you'll be able to purchase out-of-state foie gras. CA's outright ban on foie gras — a fatty ingredient made by force-feeding ducks and geese — has been deemed by a federal appeals court that it does not, however, prohibit out-of-state marketers from selling the product to Californians. [Bloomberg Law]
- The SF Giants plan to honor Gerald Dempsey "Buster" Posey III this weekend (and some of his former teammates have put together a letter of gratitude to the now-retired catcher). [SF Examiner]
- Chinatown's massive Tiger Dragon mural, which was painted at the corner of Commercial Street and Grant Avenue, was defaced with profanity and unwanted shapes recently. [NBC Bay Area]
- Here's your reminder that Black people are four times more likely to get stopped by SFPD officers for a traffic violation than white people. [SF Standard]
- A small plane crashed in the Marin Headlands on Friday afternoon. per National Park Service officials, around 2:15 p.m. resulted in two fatalities. [KPIX]
- Well... apparently, Marjorie Taylor Greene is eligible to run for reelection after an appeal to hold her accountable for helping engage in the insurrection failed [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images/Sundry Photography