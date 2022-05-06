- The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has approved the first construction contract for the second phase of BART's extension into San Jose. The four-station, six-mile extension project from Berryessa to Santa Clara faces budget woes, but the initial contract for tunnel and track work has been approved for $235 million. [KRON4]
- Four people were recently arrested in connection with a March 2 fatal stabbing in the Mission District, according to the SFPD. The stabbing happened on the 1800 block of Mission Street and the victim later died. [Chronicle]
- Two people were found fatally shot inside a Santa Rosa home on Thursday, marking the city's fourth and fifth homicides of the year. [Press Democrat]
- A Honduran national, Cristian Moran-Garcia, has been convicted and sentenced to time served for selling met at the TL Cafe and Laundromat in the Tenderloin, and he now faces deportation. [Bay Area News Group]
- Up at Clear Lake, where the drought has diminished the water level significantly, efforts are underway to try to save the hitch, a freshwater fish found only in this region, which are dying in droves as they get stuck in withering stream beds. [Chronicle]
- The 23-year-old man who leaped onto the stage to tackle Dave Chappelle at a Hollywood Bowl show on Tuesday will not be facing any felony charges. [CNN]
- Rudy Giuliani pulled out of a scheduled interview with the January 6th committee today allegedly because they would not let him record it. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell