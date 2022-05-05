- Hey, remember when hundreds of SFPD officers refused to get vaccinated and vowed they’d quit? That number is now down to 23. Ten officers have been fired for refusing to get vaccinated, according to the Chronicle, and “terminations are pending” for 13 more, so at most, we’ll lose 23 officers for refusing to get vaccinated. [Chronicle]
- Berkeleyside informed us last month that Oakland’s Stork Club would reopen as Thee Stork Club under Eli’s Mile High Club ownership, and now it has an opening date. The new Thee Stork Club will reopen July 1, with director John Waters and Shannon and the Clams vocalist Shannon Shaw on the bill. [Bay Area News Group]
- Manny of Manny’s wants to put Valencia Street-style street lights on 12 more commercial corridors, and has private funding lined up. The corridors include the Castro, Chinatown, Clement Street, the Excelsior, Haight Street, Lakeside Village, Larkin Street, Leland Street, Inner Mission, North Beach, Taraval Street, and Union Street. [SF Examiner]
- A new Recall Chesa Boudin ad purports that Mid-Market nightclub Mr. Smith's closed because of rampant drug dealing under Boudin, but the bar closed four months before Boudin even took office. [SFGate]
- Nancy Pelosi was in the Mission today, to commemorate the grand opening of a 143-unit affordable housing complex. [Hoodline]
- Biden has named the first ever Black woman and openly gay person to the role of Press Secretary, as Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki when Psaki departs next week. [NY Times]
