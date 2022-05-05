- An independent review of the 2021 in-custody death of Mario Gonzalez at the hands of Alameda police, commissioned by the city of Alameda, has again (sort of) cleared the officers of wrongdoing. This review, by SF-based Renne Public Law Group, came to a similar conclusion as the Alameda County DA's Office in its review of the case, saying the officers had not violated procedure in pinning Gonzalez to the ground, however it stopped short of fully exonerating the officers of all wrongdoing saying the body camera footage did not allow a full analysis. [Chronicle / KTVU]
- A major traffic situation and "police activity" in Walnut Creek Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a man having a mental health crisis on a freeway overpass. The man was on a center divide between eastbound Highway 24 and northbound Interstate 680, and for over three hours refused to cooperate with police, causing intense traffic backups in multiple directions. [ABC 7]
- Pills used for medical abortion within 10 weeks of pregnancy are going to be the focus of the next legal fight, and the legal complications around these aren't even being considered in the current abortion case being decided at the Supreme Court. [Associated Press]
- The first ever Meta (Facebook) retail store opens in Burlingame next week, and KRON4 got a preview. [KRON4]
- The Oakland City Council voted Tuesday to rename Madison Park in Chinatown Wilma Chan Park, in honor of the late Alameda County supervisor who was struck and killed by a car while walking her dog last fall. [East Bay Times]
- A bill to standardize a four-day workweek in California has fully stalled in the state Assembly. [SF Business Times]
- Newly elected Assemblymember Matt Haney tweeted from his first (probably lengthy) Amtrak ride home from Sacramento on Wednesday. [MattHaney/Twitter]
Photo: Scott Szarapka