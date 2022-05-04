- Charles Phan has officially closed Hard Water, his ten-year-old Embarcadero bar and lounge that allegedly owes a lot of back rent to the Port of SF. Phan made the closure official on Instagram, but Hard Water hasn't been open since March 2020. [SFGate]
- An Oakland city councilmember is pushing to turn a part of the former Oakland Army Base into a homeless shelter for 1,000 people — but will a mass-sleeping site for 1,000 people really be somewhere people want to be, or will this be more like a Navigation Center? [KRON4]
- Another story about the SFUSD payroll debacle: An SF teacher says she was paid $0 in the month of April, and her principal had to lend her $4,500 to pay rent and live. [Chronicle]
- A man and a woman in Contra Costa County who were allegedly romantically involved have been charged with the murder of the woman's husband. [KRON4]
- A new summer forecast from Accuweather suggest we are in for more dry lightning storms in California, which could make for a nasty fire season... again. [Press Democrat]
- Police activity (maybe following a shooting?) has shut down a section of Highway 24 near the 680 interchange in Walnut Creek, and motorists were being told to avoid the area Wednesday evening. [KTVU]
- CalMatters tried to sum up Gavin Newsom's first term in office, and the summation was "reality bites." [CalMatters]
- Airbnb has more rules to guard against summer party-house rentals. [KRON4]