- An historic building and event space owned by UC Berkeley was damaged by a two-alarm fire today. Anna Head Alumnae Hall, on Bowditch Street, dates back to 1927 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and four people had to be rescued in the blaze. [KRON4 / Chronicle]
- A dead body was found early Monday on Osage Alley at 24th Street, near the BART plaza. Police say that foul play is not suspected, but a cause of death has not been determined. [Mission Local]
- Contra Costa County fire officials have deemed two fires suspicious that broke out Saturday morning along I-680 in Martinez. [Bay City News]
- A 28-year-old Richmond woman is in custody after apparently firing a gun during an argument outside of a West Berkeley party over the weekend. [Berkeleyside]
- Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative for COVID, a week after testing positive, and she's returning to work at the White House Tuesday where she will remain masked for an additional five days, her spokesperson said. [CNN]
- The family of a 39-year-old man who drove a pickup truck — with a child as a passenger — off a 30-foot cliff near Pescadero on Friday remains "puzzled" about how the crash occurred. [Mercury News]
- A member of the Oakland school board has resigned before her term is up and penned a scathing letter attacking both fellow board members and the Oakland teachers' union for being resistant to improving the quality of schools. [East Bay Times]
- Police in Vacaville have issued a warning to all residents about a young male black bear who's been spotted wandering through the town and near some schools. [KRON4]
