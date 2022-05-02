- An Oakland police officer investigating a shooting in West Oakland Sunday night was injured when a fleeing vehicle struck a patrol car. No one was injured in the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m. near the 1400 block of Peralta Street. [KTVU]
- Kathy Boudin, the former radical in the Weather Underground and mother of SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin, died on Sunday at age 78. The cause was cancer. [New York Times]
- The Gilroy Garlic Festival could be revived by new organizers after all. It all seems fairly vague, and the Garlic Festival board isn't behind the announcement, but the CEO of the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival posted to Facebook that his group wants to host the festival this year. [KTVU]
- A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to support the restoration of a 25-year-old mural in the Castro pertaining to the HIV/AIDS crisis, titled "Hope for the World Cure." The mural, originally painted in 1998 by artists impacted by AIDS, was defaced by taggers last year. [Hoodline]
- The cause of death for rookie San Jose Police officer DeJon Packer last month has been ruled to be fentanyl toxicity, and Packer's family is shocked and confused by the news. [ABC 7]
- Hundreds of unionized workers of different stripes marched to San Francisco City Hall on Sunday in celebration of May Day, a.k.a. International Workers Day. [CBS SF]
- Applications to the SF Planning Department to build new housing developments in the city have slowed to a trickle so far this year, with only three in the new pipeline. [Chronicle]
Photo: GoFundMe