- Just about 15% of the nearly 6.6 million eligible CA residents 50 years and older have gotten their second booster. According to a recent report from the California Public Health Department, the vast majority of the state's residents that could receive another COVID-19 booster haven't — a figure that's in line with national figures, which show only between 10% and 14% of eligible Americans 50 years and older have receieved a second COVID-19 booster, per the CDC. [Chronicle]
- The future of San Francisco's Financial District is looking pretty bleak. PayPal says it’s closing its offices on 425 Market and will allow all employees to work from home indefinitely; it remains unclear what Musk's yet-finalized acquisition of Twitter will mean for the social media company's SF headquarters. [NBC Bay Area]
- The former Everyday Cleaners at Divisadero and Golden Gate Avenue is set to reopen as a new dispensary called Obsidian SF. [Hoodline]
- Oakland welcomed its first Black-owned collective storefront last weekend at 1719 Broadway. [The Bold Italic]
- If you're looking for a cocktail and a literal smoke show, the Union Square Mexican restaurant Colibri recently relocated to a new space inside the historic Presidio Officers Club — and is making phenomenal, smoke-infused libations. [Eater SF]
- Two people were found dead after a car crashed into the Pescadero State Beach waters Friday night; the incident is said to have happened around 9:00 p.m yesterday evening. [KRON4]
- Mediterranean countries are, on average, warming 20% faster than the world as a whole, which raises concerns about the impacts that climate change and other environmental upheavals will have on ecosystems, agriculture, and the region’s gastronomy. [Mongabay]
- While we're on the topic of the climate crisis: California's underwater forests (read: kelp groves) could disappear within the next century if oceans continue heating up at the current rate they are. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/tifonimages