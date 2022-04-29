Reports are swirling around that Elon Musk plans to replace Twitter's current CEO, 37-year-old Parag Agrawal, when he takes over later this year. While the name of the replacement hasn't been publicly named yet, there are whispers (and documents) going around that say Musk will replace Argawal sometime in 2022 after his purchase deal closes for the SF-based company; Twitter this week reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2022... in what could be one of its final reports as a public company. [SF Business Times]

San Francisco is expanding its diaper bank program — becoming the nation's first city-funded program that provides diapers for low-income families receiving public benefits. [ABC7]

One of the reasons why there are apparently so many abandoned cars in Oakland is that all requests to remove cars that have been unoccupied for a notable amount of time must go through the Oakland Police Department, which is currently understaffed. [KRON4]

Take this weekend to help narrow down your go-to taco touchstones for this upcoming Cinco de Mayo. [Eater SF]

ICYMI: The first case of avian flu was reported this week in the United States. [PBS]

Here's your reminder that it's absolutely madness to continue investing in new fossil fuel infrastructures amid the climate crisis and depleting amounts of that very finite energy scource. [NYT]

Photo: A sign is posted on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on April 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Space X, reached an agreement to purchase social media platform Twitter for $44 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)