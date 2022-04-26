- Authorities in San Jose and the FBI are frantically searching for a three-month-old baby who was abducted while his grandmother unloaded groceries. The baby was in a carseat that was seen on surveillance video being carried away by an unknown man. [KTVU / CBS SF]
- The Chronicle Editorial Board published an editorial on Sunday opposing the recall of SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin, and some readers are pissed. The Chronicle has certainly fed the outrage machine when it comes to petty crime stories, etc., but the Editorial Board thinks the city should "see the experiment through" of having a progressive DA; today the paper published two anti-Boudin and three pro-Boudin reader letters. [Chronicle]
- The Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced a massive drug bust in Oakland and Hayward that yielded 92 pounds of fentanyl, much of which was likely headed for the streets of San Francisco. [CBS SF]
- Those at risk for severe COVID disease aren't finding their way to getting Paxlovid, and the anti-viral is sitting in pharmacies and getting set to expire. [New York Times]
- Recent former CEO and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey tweeted from his @jack account that he thinks Elon's buyout of the company "is the right path," and he said, "Elon's goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one." [KTVU]
- President Joe Biden issued the first three pardons of his presidency and commuted the sentences of 75 other people for a variety of non-violent offenses, many of whom were serving the remainders of their sentences from home confinement since the pandemic began. [Associated Press]
Photo: Darwin Bell/Instagram