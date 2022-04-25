- Many questions remain about UC Berkeley's campus-wide lockdown on Thursday, which affected 193 buildings, and the presumption was there was an active shooter threat. The suspect who allegedly delivered the threat was ultimately arrested off-campus, and a journalism professor at the school has penned a scathing rundown of how the incident was handled. [Chronicle]
- COVID cases are up more than 50% across California since March. The BA.2 surge is here, but this has not yet led to a dramatic rise in official cases in the Bay Area — only a slight rise. [ABC 7]
- Twitter employees aren't really sure what becomes of their stock options with the Musk buyout, though they were promised in an all-hands meeting Monday that they would "convert to cash" once the deal goes through. [New York Times]
- The mayors of nine California cities, including Mayor Libby Schaaf of Oakland, met in Sacramento today to push Governor Gavin Newsom to extend state funding for homelessness, set to expire next year, under the Homeless, Housing, Assistance and Prevention that started in 2020. [ABC 7]
- Dr. Deborah Birx has published a book detailing her experience of being inside the White House during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. [ABC News]
- Facebook (ahem, Meta) is opening a VR headset store in Burlingame on May 9, marking its first foray into retail. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Instagram account of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project was hacked over the weekend, and in a trend afflicting many naive purchasers of NFTs, a bunch of owners saw their NFTs stolen by scammers via a malicious link. [VICE]
- Redoing her canceled tour from 2021, the legendary Stevie Nicks is now set to play Shoreline Amphitheater on June 12. [Bay Area News Group]
- Also, Lizzo is coming back to play the Chase Center in November, and tickets go on sale Friday. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Vincius "amnx" Amano