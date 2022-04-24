- Local firefighters put out a structural fire Saturday morning at Root Chinese Restaurant in South San Francisco. Patrons inside the restaurant at the time of the fire — which initially broke out toward the back of the restaurant — were moved to a nearby hotel while on-site fire crews put out the blaze; no injuries were reported and authorities have yet to state the cause of the fire. [KRON4]
- "Pro-planet" demonstrations have been playing out across the Bay Area this weekend. Denizens of the NorCal region took to community clean-up events, attended Earth Day rallies (that called for the safekeeping of this planet and move away from fossil fuels), and crowded San Francisco’s Mission District for the annual Earth Day Festival — back from a two-year pandemic hiatus.[KPIX]
- You're probably wondering if April's smattering of Bay Area rainstorms helped much in lifting the region out of drought conditions. Well, according to the National Weather Service, it didn't — or, at least, not in a significant way. [Chronicle]
- While pharmaceutical companies are currently in the process of developing more variant-specific COVID-19 vaccines, rest assured that the present roster of shots is still incredibly effective in thwarting both symptomatic and severe cases of COVID-19. [NBC Bay Area]
- Hot take: The Bay Area's best Oaxacan food is served out of a food truck in San Jose. [Eater SF]
- From noon until 4 p.m. today, the San Francisco Public Library will be celebrating all things bibliophilic at Parque Niños Unidos. [Mission Local]
- As tensions continue tightening in Kyiv, top U.S. officials, including secretary of state Anthony Blinken, are expected to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy within the coming week. [NYT]
- Today's AP photo reel highlight of the war in Ukraine shows how one artist has helped collect over 100 bodies in Bucha — and the emotional toll it takes seeing such a level of destruction and loss of life. [Associated Press]
