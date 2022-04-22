The Berkeley High School student who died after a fall from a parking garage during lunchtime on Monday has been identified as 18-year-old Dominic Hernandez. Indications appear to be that it was a suicide.* [KTVU]

21-year-old Ramon Joseph Reyes Medina of American Canyon was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of sex trafficking and two minors in his company were released to Child Protective Services. [Bay Area News Group]

Los Angeles County is reinstating its mask mandate on buses, trains, and in Ubers and airports, as of today. [KQED / ABC7]

San Jose police on Thursday released a photo of a suspect being sought in a fatal hit-and-run on April 7 that killed a mother and daughter, and he's been identified as 55-year-old Jose Guadalupe Carrillo-Huizar. [Mercury News]

Gap Inc. announced Thursday that Nancy Green, CEO and president of the company's largest brand, Old Navy, is leaving after just over two years in the role, and Gap's stock has fall 17% today. [SF Business Times]

Fans of Berkeley's historic California Theatre are hoping to save it as a prospective buyer steps in with plans to "transform" it. [Berkeleyside]

"The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited" has just opened at the Contemporary Jewish Museum, featuring many original puppets, even though Henson was not Jewish — the show was previously seen at New York's Museum of the Moving Image, and the CJM says a couple of Henson's main collaborators, like Frank Oz, were Jewish, so yeah. [Chronicle]

*If you are in crisis, text "BAY" to 741741 for free, 24/7, confidential crisis support from Crisis Text Line. And if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you or they should call the San Francisco Suicide Prevention crisis line at 415-781-0500.