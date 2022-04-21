Mission Local has a bombshell report about outrageously deteriorating conditions at the Mission’s Everett Middle School, which involves “teachers out, principal resigning, claims of violent beatings.” Everett principal Esther Fensel apparently announced her resignation today, as multiple teachers at Everett say they’ve been beaten by students, and some teachers have been calling in sick for months in a row. [ Mission Local ]

49ers star combo wide receiver - running back Deebo Samuel is suddenly demanding a trade because he thinks the way the team is using him is destroying his body. The team has been unsuccessful at getting anything for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but could probably get a first or second rounder for Samuel, who claims the trade demand has nothing to do with money and everything to do with the beating he's taking in his unique hybrid role. [ NFL.com ]

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who was previously dating Activision CEO Bobby Kotick, had the Daily Mail kill a story about his personal transgressions. Kotick has a restraining order against him from a former girlfriend, and Sandberg got the Daily Mail to spike the story about it while those two were still romantically involved. [ Wall Street Journal ]

The Duboce Triangle community has started multiple GoFindMe campaigns to support the victims of an April 8 fire that also caused the ongoing temporary closure of Sushi Urashima. [ Hoodline ]

A now-fired Stanford employee was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing millions of dollars worth of laptops from the university. [ Chronicle ]

Completely uncalled-for streaming news service CNN+ is going out of business, barely a month after launching. [CNN]

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 30: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers heads to the end zone on a 44-yard touchdown catch during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)