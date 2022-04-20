- Three people were shot early Wednesday morning Colma, two of them requiring surgery. The shooting was reported around 3:25 a.m. on Hillside Boulevard between Serramonte Boulevard and Lawndale Boulevard, and all three victims are expected to survive. [CBS SF]
- A middle school teacher in San Leandro has been removed from the classroom after being recorded making threatening remarks about a kid who misbehaved. The comments are out of line clearly, but also straight of a teen comedy featuring an unhinged teacher: He said, "I’ve been through three tours in combat in the most dangerous places on Earth, and I am not in a position to let some kid talk back to me. Period. That’s just how it is. I have shot kids younger than him." [KTVU]
- A man who was pulled over for speeding in Sonoma County led police on a wild chase all the way to Oakland on Tuesday, and nearly killed several people as he sped through the city dragging a trailer and was ultimately arrested. [ABC 7]
- A CHP officer north of Sacramento shot and killed a man who tried to speed off during a traffic stop and dragged the officer with him. [Associated Press]
- In the wake of the case of Los Gatos “Party Mom” Shannon O'Connor, the os Gatos Town Council passed an ordinance Tuesday that assesses fines on adults who host teen parties involving drinking or drugs. [Mercury News]
- AC Transit (the East Bay's Muni) is dropping its mask mandate. [KRON4]
- Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting a marine heatwave that could last until fall in the northern Pacific, but likely won't be as impactful as the "the blob" of 2014-2016. [Chronicle]
Photo: Jeremy Bezanger