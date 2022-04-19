- The 3,100 inmates at San Quentin State Prison can now take classes in the country’s first college behind bars. It’s technically called Mount Tamalpais College at San Quentin State Prison, and per the AP, “inmates can take classes in literature, astronomy, American government, precalculus and others to earn an Associate of Arts degree.” [Associated Press]
- Sure enough, a group of “good governance activists” has sued the city of San Francisco in the Superior Court of California over the Redistricting Task Force blowing past its deadline. The plaintiffs filing the suit describe themselves as “pro-housing activist” and “urbanism activist,” yet the task force is still set to meet again Thursday to (hopefully?) finalize the new supervisor districts, so who knows where this will go. [@EdLeeDems via Twitter]
- After the SFPD use of rape kit evidence to prosecute the rape victim scandal, the SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed a law outlawing that practice. Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s measure is now local law, and State Senator Scott Wiener is trying to pass a statewide version [Chronicle]
- Oakland police are seeking the public’s help solving this unsolved death case of a Eduardo Colon Ramos, who was found unresponsive at 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in February, and died before ever reawakening. [KPIX]
- Oakland’s Chef Matt Horn, collector of glowing foodie writeups, has collected another glowing foodie writeup from the New York Times over Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. [NY Times]
- If you’re geeked out to see the results of the Matt Haney-David Campos AD-17 state Assembly race, you can start tracking the tallies when polls close at 8 p.m. tonight. [SF Elections]
Image: Brett Sayles via Pexels