Plenty of SF dispensaries and venues are counterprogramming against the Hippie Hill high jinks this year with live music, comedy, and even “Wings, Weed & Waffles.”

The annual 4/20 smoke-out spree is back on for Hippie Hill on Wednesday, and just like at Outside Lands’ Grasslands, there will be legal cannabis sales in Golden Gate Park. (Oakland is also having a 4/20 Festival at Liberation Park.) But the 4/20 event is now budding beyond just the mobs of stoners at Hippie Hill, as the SF Chamber of Commerce is throwing cannabis events to draw the more upscale tourism dollar, and several dispensaries equipped with smoking lounges have live music, DJs, or comedy scheduled if you prefer a mellower scene to the large crowds.

Here’s your 4/20 money shot of all the best high holy holiday marijuana events happening Wednesday April 20, or later in the week. And remember, gang, it is only legal to consume cannabis in your own home, the designated Golden Gate Park smoking area, or a permitted consumption lounge at a dispensary. So don’t smoke your pot anywhere else, because that would be wrong.

4/20 AFTERNOON BLAZE-UPS

Wings Weed & Waffles - The food truck and beer garden meetup spot District Six has a stoner-friendly food event with free admission and DJs. (3-8 p.m., free)

DJ Dance Party at Jane Warner Plaza - The Castro and 17th Street dispensary Eureka Sky is hosting a dance in the plaza outside their storefront, with DJ Konstantin Howard and $1 PREROLLS, BABY. (10:30 a.m-7:30 p.m., free)

Flore Store Cannabis Mural Unveiling - Terrance Alan’s Cafe Flore dispensary offshoot The Flore Store opened four months ago but will unveil its “compassion mural” in a ceremony hosted by Donna Sachet, and with speakers Cleve Jones, the late Dennis Peron’s husband John Entwistle, and Mark Leno and Rafael Mandelman pulling the cord to reveal the mutual right at 4:20. (3-4:30 p.m., free)

Berner’s on Haight Party - The Haight Street dispensary will have a number of DJs and live performers out front of the place. (1:30-7:30 p.m., free)

The Big Lebowski at 4:20 on 4/20 - Dude, this is exactly what it sounds like, with an afternoon screening at the Balboa Theatre. (4:20 p.m., $15)

Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers artist Paul Mavrides in person - The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers artist and Church of the SubGenius troublemaker Paul Mavrides will be in-person and signing books at Comix Experience on Divisadero Street. (4-6 p.m., free)

4:20 AFTERPARTIES

The Sesh with Berner, Too $hort, and More - This is basically the semi-official afterparty at The Midway, because Golden Gate Park headliner Berner is playing. (7 p.m., $59.50-$150)

Zach Nugent and Hot Mountain Dips - The former Jerry Garcia Band guitarist is playing at The Chapel, and he’ll be playing with a couple of guitars previously owned by Jerry and Bobby. (7:30 p.m., $16-$20)

DJ Sep 420 Party - Dub Mission’s DJ Sep will be spinning on the outdoor rooftop space at Oakland's Continental Club. (8 p.m., $10-$20)

Johnny's Couch at Barbary Coast - The Barbary Coast dispensary will have stand-up comics in their smoking lounge. (6:30 p.m., free, RSVP required)

NightCap Comedy "The 420 Show" - Art gallery Evolved SF plays host to comics Arturo Raygoza, Nicole Tran, Devi Kirsch, Chereese Flentoil, Natalie Starr, Natalie Vanessa,, and Alessandra Valentini. (7:30 p.m., $15)

The State of Cannabis in San Francisco - Do you want to spend 4/20 at a Manny’s panel discussion with City Hall officials and business leaders? If so, this is the event for you. (6 p.m., $6-$12)

POST-4/20 COMEDOWN EVENTS

How to Microdose Cannabis for Sanity, Sleep and Self-Care - The Tablehopper herself Marcia Gagliardi, who now runs the mymilligram microdosing blog, will give a Friday afternoon talk at the SF Public Library to “discuss her journey as a small business owner and share her expertise on microdosing with cannabis.” (Friday, April 22, 4-5 p.m. Registration required)

Home Baked author Alia Volz book signing - They’re going to bring out the Doggie Diner heads for this Fishermans’ Wharf plaza event where the author of Home Baked: My Mom, Marijuana, and the Stoning of San Francisco will be in a panel discussion with KPFA’s Sherry Gendelman. (Saturday, April 23, 2-4 p.m., free)

Day of Cannabis Wellness - Tea house/yoga studio/event space The Center hosts “a full day of celebrations of the magnificent cannabis plant and all of its healing properties” with Ganja Yoga, guided meditation, “and a Cannabis Soundbath to end the day,” (Saturday, April 23, 12-6:30 p.m., $4.20-$50)

And boy, we can’t imagine what demographic Jack in the Box is trying to appeal to here by introducing a Pineapple Express shake that costs $4.20, on 4/20.



