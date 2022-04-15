- California is backing away from mandating COVID vaccines for schoolchildren this fall. A bill in the legislature that would have required a COVID vaccine alongside all other mandated vaccines to attend school, without a "personal belief" exception, has stalled out. [CalMatters]
- BART is expanding its use of license-plate readers at parking garages and lots. The BART Board made the somewhat controversial decision because it allows BART to better keep track of parking usage, and allows riders to safely pay for parking without having to go to a physical kiosk. [CBS SF]
- A bar fight Thursday night at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma turned into a shooting, and at least one person was shot and another suffered a head injury. [KRON4]
- The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Army signed a new agreement on Thursday to help soldiers transition into law enforcement when their military career is ending. [CBS SF]
- Twitter is expected to try to thwart Elon Musk's hostile takeover bid with a poison pill, which could come in the form of letting existing shareholders buy new shares at a discount. [New York Times]
- BART may have to void the remainder of a $40 million contract it awarded to a San Francisco construction firm after it was discovered that the project manager awarding the contract is married to a firm employee. [CBS SF]
- Following a Chronicle investigation published last week, the Medical Board of California has launched an investigation into the death of two-year-old Ailee Jong on the operating table at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. [Chronicle]
