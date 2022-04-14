- The tragic case of Ronnie Goodman, Jr., killed in 2014 after being stabbed an astonishing 39 times at Mission and Capp Streets, ended Thursday with a guilty verdict in a murder trial. The killer, 29-year-old Luis Gutierrez, was also found guilty of “torture and an enhancement for using a knife,” according to a release from DA Boudin’s office. [KPIX]
- Those scattered showers you dodged today were minor compared to the storm expected to soak the Bay Area early Saturday. The much larger storm will likely move into the Bay Area late Friday night, but meteorologists predict it should taper off by about 1 p.m. Saturday. [KGO]
- After the Chronicle dropped a Thursday morning report on Senator Dinne Feinstein’s “memory lapses,” a short list of replacements is already emerging, even though Feinstein is unlikely to give up the seat. Plenty of pundits who did not want to give their names suggested that likely replacements include East Bay Rep. Barbara Lee, South Bay Rep. Ro Khanna. and of course, SF Mayor London Breed. [SF Standard]
- Fake 'Gone Girl' Sherry Papini has signed her plea deal. [ABC 7]
- Mission District bar Asiento closed April 2, but will reopen as Madam Racecar, with Asiento owner Debi Cohn being joined by Blondie’s Bar vet Sven Forner as co-owner. [Mission Local]
- Chinatown’s Washington Bakery will close on April 23, after 27 years (and one visit from Hillary Clinton) across the street from Portsmouth Square. [Hoodline]
