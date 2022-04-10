- For the first time in over 45 years, SF's soapbox derby will return to McLaren Park today. Held for the first and last time in 1975, SFMOMA's fun-for-all soapbox derby will see these creative, human-powered carts descend down the park's Shelley Drive starting at 11 a.m. today; the entire event — which includes live music, food trucks, and other on-site niceties — is scheduled to last until 5 p.m. today and trophies will be given out to winners with the quickest race times... as well as titles for "Best Pun, Most Colorful, and Slowest." [SFMOMA]
- A four-alarm fire engulfed the Port of Benicia Saturday. Dark plumes of smoke began pouring into the sky at 1279 Bayshore Road at about 2:30 p.m yesterday, which prompted multiple fire engines to convene at the scene to battle the blaze; though conditions were described as "favorable," it could still take days for the fire's hot spots — most of which involve burning timber— to completely extinguish. [KTVU]
- The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory in the San Francisco Bay Area until 3 p.m. Sunday as strong offshore winds have the potential of producing waves between 18 and 22 feet. [KPIX]
- Sushi Confidential, which has multiple locations in the Bay Area, has opened a new location in Morgan Hill at 17340 Monterey Road. [Hoodline]
- Five individuals were injured in separate shootings over the course of seven hours in Oakland this weekend; all five were victims and are reported to be in stable condition at local hospitals. [KRON4]
- With toll collectors gone, state-owned bridges — like the Bay Bridge — will see their booths demolished eventually, though the systems will remain intact until at least 2026. [Chronicle]
- As attacks on Kyiv have tempered as of late, the Kremlin continues to push its violence into eastern areas of Ukraine — attacking schools, homes, and other structures in civilian areas. [NYT]
Photo: Courtesy of Twitter via @RecParkSF