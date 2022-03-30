- The San Luis Obispo County coroner has confirmed that the Morro Bay boogie-boarder who died from a shark attack on Christmas Eve died within minutes from his wounds. 42-year-old Tomas Abraham Butterfield was bitten in the head, chest and shoulder by a shark of indeterminate size. [CBS SF]
- The Chronicle has broken down, in maps, the very few votes in the Campos-Haney Assembly race that went to other candidates, and where those votes might go in the runoff that's three weeks away. [Chronicle]
- The Federal Trade Commission is suing Mountain View-based Intuit over its ads promoting its "free" tax prep services, saying that two-thirds of Americans don't qualify for free filing and it's a bait-and-switch. [Associated Press]
- Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, 72, has once again had her parole rejected by a California governor for a fifth time, with Newsom saying that she "currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time." [Associated Press]
- Republicans in 30 states are now looking to ban the type of private donations that Mark Zuckerberg gave in 2020 to state elections departments to fund COVID protective gear for poll workers. [Bloomberg]
- Susan Collins, the Republican Senator from Maine who we have to thank for Kavanaugh, says she's planning to vote to confirm Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. [New York Times]
- Who knows if he'll still be talking about "the slap," but Chris Rock is coming to the Paramount Theater in Oakland on his comedy tour in July. [East Bay Times]
Photo: In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Chris Rock is seen backstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib /A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)