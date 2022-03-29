- There's been a continuation in the court proceedings against 69-year-old Roland Lebrun, who's accused of making a shooting threat during a public meeting of the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) in December. Lebrun was a frequent gadfly at these public meetings, and in the wake of last May's deadly shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, Lebrun's attorneys say he got "carried away" when he made the threats to make a point. [Mercury News]
- The drought seems to be leading to more early rattlesnake sightings in East Bay backyards and on hiking trails. [KRON4]
- An appeals court has upheld a mental incompetency ruling for 68-year-old Ralph Manning Scott, who was charged in a 2018 stalking incident in which he brought flowers and a birthday card to then Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom at his former home in Kentfield, and talked his way into the house through one of the Newsom children, claiming to be a Kennedy. [East Bay Times]
- A funnel cloud was spotted over Solano County on Monday during some unstable weather. [KRON4]
- A new East Bay waterfront park, Brickyard Cove, just opened in Berkeley over the weekend. [Hoodline]
- Soleil Ho had a hard time finding decent Indian pizza, even though it is ostensibly a Bay Area thing. [Chronicle]
- The House committee investigating January 6th has voted to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for their stonewalling and refusal to comply with subpoenas. [Associated Press]
- The FDA has now broadly approved fourth COVID vaccine shots for Americans 50 years old and older. [CNN]
Photo: Yoel J. Gonzalez