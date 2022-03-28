- United Airlines is bringing back more nonstop service to the East Coast and Europe out of SFO. Over the weekend, nonstop flights out of SFO resumed to Toronto, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh, and flights will resume to Amsterdam on April 14; Zurich and Atlanta on May 6; and Calgary, Anchorage, and Columbus on June 3. [SF Business Times]
- Hayward mother Samantha Johnson entered a plea of not guilty today in Merced County Court to a charge of murder involving her eight-year-old daughter. Johnson's public defender is painting her as equally a victim of boyfriend Dhante Jackson, who remains at large. [CBS SF]
- Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new executive order Monday calling for more water conservation, and calling for a ban on the watering of all "non-functional turf," meaning decorative grass, next to businesses. [CBS SF]
- A Walnut Creek man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for a July 2020 shooting that took place at Homestead Avenue and Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek. [Chronicle]
- Robert Davis, a former corrections officer, was found guilty Monday of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a violent golf-cart incident at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance car show that injured a police officer. [KRON4]
- The Santa Rosa Fire Department rescued a young man from a roof during a house fire on Sunday night, and they also rescued to pets, a kitten and a bearded dragon, who were overcome with smoke but revived. [CBS SF]
- The Tenderloin rooster has a new home at a parrot refuge in Modesto, where his morning crowing won't bother anyone. [Hoodline]
- The San Francisco Giants announced Monday that Logan Webb will be the starting pitcher on Opening Day, which is Friday, April 8. [Bay Area News Group]
- Will Smith offered a full apology to Chris Rock on Instagram today, as well as to the Academy and producers of the Oscars, and to the Williams sisters and the "King Richard family" for overshadowing their evening with his behavior. [KRON4]
