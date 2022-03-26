- A two-alarm apartment fire Friday night in Antioch displaced at least 21 people.“[The fire]was everywhere,” said Breanna Hill, a tenant at the residential complex located at the 2300 block of Sycamore Drive, adding that “it was so scary, and me and my kids were in the living room when it happened, we heard it”; no injuries were reported and damage is estimated to be north of $1M. [KPIX]
- Bay area-based Transform a Street Dog has helped rescue hundreds of disabled and abandoned Ukrainian animals. Mandy Allen — the Pacifica resident who runs the nonprofit — says that despite the work they've already done, there's still “a lot more to do as the war continues to decimate the country”; many of the saved dogs and cats have since been adopted and placed in safe homes. [ABC7]
- Large events are helping boost SF’s appeal as a tourist destination as of late, for sure. But these events, like this weekend’s March Madness and the SailGP Race — the latter event featuring marine vessels capable of reaching highway speeds on the water — still aren’t enough to pull local small businesses out from the pandemic-born financial sinkholes they’ve been trying to climb out of these past two years. [KRON4]
- So that vacant Forever 21 location in Union Square will be turned into an it’Sugar candy store — which promises to be a more "interactive and immersive” location than the company’s other 100 nationwide stores. [Hoodline]
- Speaking of sweet things: Academic Coffee in downtown San Jose will now start picking up batches of donuts from Silicon Valley-favorite Stan’s Donut Shop, bringing them back to the cafe to sell to hungry patrons. [Hoodline]
- Today’s AP photo collection highlights how more than three million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, which is entering its second month of Russian aggression. [Associated Press]
- Here’s your reminder that drones aren’t just synonymous with invasions of privacy and utilities of war; they’re also important tools used by conservationists to study ecosystems high up in rainforest canopies. [Mongabay]
- Taylor Hawkins, the beloved drummer of the Foo Fighters who inspired a generation to pick up drumsticks, has died at 50 years old. [Twitter]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images via Ezra Shaw