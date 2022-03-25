- On Thursday, March 24, BART recorded 138,794 riders—marking the single-busiest day for the rapid transit agency in over two years. "More riders are returning to BART," the transportation agency tweeted Friday, before adding "save some money, skip traffic and the pump"; the last time BART ridership broke a pandemic record was on December 8, 2021, when the agency reported 125,488 riders. [Twitter/KPIX]
Yesterday, March 24, was our highest single-day ridership record since March 2020. We recorded 138,794 riders, 34% of pre-COVID projections for a March weekday.— BART (@SFBART) March 25, 2022
More riders are returning to BART. Save some money, skip the traffic and the pump.
Fill up on public transit today! pic.twitter.com/BxOBbb0IgU
- The Presidio Raptor Cam is back after a two-year hiatus. ICYMI: The livestream caught a nesting red-tailed hawks brawl with a great horn owl back in 2019 for the prime piece of elevated SF real estate. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- Bay Area-based Zero Grocery suddenly shuttered earlier this month... and left local participating vendors now wondering when/if their bills will get paid. Starter Bakery in Berkeley, for example, is still owed $25K worth of orders placed through the now-defunct sustainable grocery delivery service—"I’ve tried to just chalk it up as a tough life lesson, because there is very little that can actually come out of this, and I’ll be surprised if I get $100," said Brian Wood, who owns and operates the aforenoted bakeshop. [Chronicle]
- The West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project says the Port of Oakland hasn’t gone far enough to prevent more air pollution, and the group is now suing to stop the construction of a new gravel facility as a result. [Oaklandside]
- You're not alone in thinking that there's a current trend to bestow certain brown, viscous foods with the "poop swoop." [Eater]
- The Rise — a 429,000-square-foot development currently under construction in Silicon Valley, which will include a bevy of retail, dining, and entertainment spaces arranged in districts — is set to include more than 2,400 homes; half of those homes will be below-market-rate housing units, helping meet Cupertino’s housing obligations for the state within the next eight years. [KPIX]
- Pittsburg police announced on Friday that three of its officers are on paid administrative leave due to alleged criminal misconduct. [ABC7]
- Today's digital column by David Brooks in the New York Times on how to develop long-lasting friendships reads far too pragmatic and like someone who, in fact, has no long-lasting friendships. [NYT]
- Stephen E. Wilhite, the inventor of the first GIF, died last week at the age of 74 from COVID-19 complications. [Vulture]
Photo: Courtesy of via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images