- Thanks to the new lottery admissions policy at Lowell High School, a lot more San Francisco students are applying to go there. But because there's less work involved in the application process, the percent of students applying who put Lowell down as their first-choice school is much lower than in previous years. [Chronicle]
- KRON4 ran up to a bunch of tourists attending the March Madness games at the Chase Center last night and asked them if they were scared to come to San Francisco because of all the negative press. "Don’t be afraid to come because it’s a beautiful city," said one woman in a Duke sweatshirt. [KRON4]
- Duke fans in the Bay Area were pretty excited to have the game here in SF, and now they have a second chance to watch Duke in the Elite Eight game at Chase Center on Saturday against Arkansas. [KTVU]
- The suspect connected to two stabbings in Guerneville on Wednesday night, one of them fatal, was himself found dead not far from the scenes, on Highway 116. [KRON4]
- The Chronicle has more charts showing the rates at which DA Chesa Boudin charges some cases versus his predecessor. [Chronicle]
- Hearst Castle is reopening to the public on May 11 after a two-year pandemic closure. [Associated Press]
- There hasn't been a ton of explanation about his condition, but Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from this hospital this morning after spending a week there being treated for "flulike" symptoms, but not COVID. [New York Times]
Photo: Kyle Fritz